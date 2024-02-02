Equity Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.49% of Expedia Group worth $71,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 756,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

