Equity Investment Corp Buys 39,197 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936,410 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,197 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.17% of Barrick Gold worth $42,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,978 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after purchasing an additional 585,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.9 %

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,821,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,348,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

