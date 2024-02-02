Equity Investment Corp Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for approximately 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $89,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. 122,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,589. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

