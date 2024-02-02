Equity Investment Corp Has $32.15 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,384 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $32,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 1,552,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

