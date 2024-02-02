Equity Investment Corp Has $79.44 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $79,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,055,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,408. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

