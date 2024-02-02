Equity Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,270 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $59,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 244,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.