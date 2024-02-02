Equity Investment Corp Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $68,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.72. The company had a trading volume of 706,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.66. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

