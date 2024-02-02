Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80 to $3.90 EPS.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 683,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 176,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

