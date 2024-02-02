Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80 to $3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +2 to +3% yr/yr or $2.931 billion to $2.960 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 443,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,327. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 176,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equity Residential by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

