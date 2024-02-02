Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. 755,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 656,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $125,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

