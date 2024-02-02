Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.46 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Ergo has a market cap of $86.46 million and $269,109.97 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002736 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00157511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00547133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00058032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00388128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00164089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,108,212 coins and its circulating supply is 73,108,122 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.