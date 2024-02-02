ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 1,068,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,495. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

