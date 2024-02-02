Evolution Petroleum Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $180.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

