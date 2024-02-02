Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.34. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 70,156 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVLV. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 79,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $397,648.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,688 shares of company stock worth $1,031,630 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

