Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.