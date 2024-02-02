Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

