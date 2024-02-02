Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin Buys 196,076 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 196,076 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,305,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Expensify by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expensify from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

