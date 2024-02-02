F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $206.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

F5 Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

