Fady Khallouf Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) insider Fady Khallouf bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,239.77).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.60. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

