Fady Khallouf Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) insider Fady Khallouf bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,239.77).
Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.60. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03).
Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile
