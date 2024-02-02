Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 547,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,615,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 726,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,097. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

