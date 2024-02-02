FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $37.92. 7,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 140,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

