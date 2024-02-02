Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

