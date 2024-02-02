Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.
Ferguson Price Performance
NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.36. 182,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.
Ferguson Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
