Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.38

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 33160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

