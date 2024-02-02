Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.38

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 33160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.