Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 148,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,870. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $152.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.