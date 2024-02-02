Financial Analysis: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.70% 1.78% 1.18% KLDiscovery -7.38% -96.77% -4.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bumble and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $20.46, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bumble and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.11 -$79.75 million ($0.69) -20.20 KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.05 -$43.17 million ($0.60) -0.67

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bumble beats KLDiscovery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; ransomware recovery; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

