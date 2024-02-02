Financial Contrast: LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) versus Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hongkong Land and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 135.38%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hongkong Land and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.24 billion 3.07 $202.70 million N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 5.14 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -3.92

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

Hongkong Land beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

