Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

