Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after buying an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after buying an additional 2,312,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 690,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.