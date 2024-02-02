Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $840.15. 153,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $807.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

