Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.96. 694,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $55.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

