Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

