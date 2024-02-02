FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) PT Raised to $17.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $168.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $152,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

