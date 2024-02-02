First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFWM. Wedbush raised their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $510.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Foundation by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

