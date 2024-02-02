First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $743.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,151,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.