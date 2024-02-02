First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.83 and last traded at $140.82. Approximately 412,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,743,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

