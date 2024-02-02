FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Stephens

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FCFS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,967. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

