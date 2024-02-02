Fitell Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 5th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Fitell’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Fitell Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FTEL opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. Fitell has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.26.

Get Fitell alerts:

About Fitell

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.