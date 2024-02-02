Fitell Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 5th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Fitell’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Fitell Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of FTEL opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. Fitell has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.26.
About Fitell
