Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.640-3.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.05.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

