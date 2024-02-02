Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.