Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.