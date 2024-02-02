Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $786.89 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $786.89 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,598,933,632 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,567,894,448.950893 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02489389 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $13,918,047.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

