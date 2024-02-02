Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $19.84. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 205,943 shares changing hands.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

