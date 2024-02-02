Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 914 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 7.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,205. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

