Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 4,427 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.40. 357,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.