Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires Shares of 13,769 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALX Oncology stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,260. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Further Reading

