Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,836. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

