Forefront Analytics LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.14. 953,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

