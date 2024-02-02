Forefront Analytics LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $952.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,224. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $883.97 and a 200-day moving average of $831.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

