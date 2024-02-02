Forefront Analytics LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 442,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,235. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

