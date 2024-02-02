Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $82.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $67.60 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

